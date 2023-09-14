Two experienced Entrance players will take different career paths for season 2024 in Newcastle Rugby League.
David Fifita returns to the club following an unexpected stint in English Super League this year while former NRL pivot Will Pearsall retires after a campaign-ending knee injury.
Tigers coach Jamy Forbes confirmed the scenario.
"When we let him [Fifita] go over to England, part of it was he had to come back to us," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"Will [Pearsall] is retiring. He'll be with us, but just not as a player."
Forbes says five-eighth Jack Burraston "won't be too far off" from round one after undergoing surgery in 2023.
The bulk of this year's squad have been retained, however, young halfback Haydan Ritchie may "try his hand" at the Sydney Roosters (Jersey Flegg).
Club junior Ethan Strange made his NRL debut for Canberra on August 13.
Last month, Entrance reached Newcastle RL finals for the first time since joining the competition in 2021. The fifth-placed Tigers rallied to beat Central Coast rivals Wyong in week one but were eliminated by Cessnock seven days later.
