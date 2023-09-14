Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Different paths for experienced Entrance pair in Newcastle RL

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 14 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Pearsall playing NRL for the Knights in Newcastle in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Will Pearsall playing NRL for the Knights in Newcastle in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Two experienced Entrance players will take different career paths for season 2024 in Newcastle Rugby League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.