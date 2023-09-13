Knights coach Ronald Griffiths says "building a platform" before the NRLW finals, rather than claiming an inaugural minor premiership, is the focus for his side against Wests Tigers on Thursday night.
The NRLW leaders will capture their first minor title should they defeat the Tigers, who are eighth and out of finals contention, in the 7.45pm game at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.
Griffith's side have already locked in a finals berth and all but secured a home play-off if they finish top two.
The Knights put themselves in contention to run first after beating the second-placed Roosters 20-6 on Saturday, but the Roosters have a superior for-and-against, meaning they could finish on top if Newcastle lose and they beat North Queensland on Saturday.
"It's just another game. We haven't spoken about the minor premiership at all," Griffiths, who led the Knights to the 2022 premiership after they finished the regular season second, said.
"For us, it's about building a good platform to go into the next part of the season.
"Semi-finals, it's a different season, so we just need to make sure of our performance on Thursday night."
Barring a loss, and a huge victory by the third-placed Titans over the Raiders on Sunday, the Knights will play a semi-final at home next weekend for the first time.
In previous seasons, semi-finals have been played at neutral venues, but this year the sides that finish top two will host their games.
Griffiths said a home play-off would be a "fantastic achievement" for the club.
"It's a first. It's a great accolade for the players to achieve on the back of the hard work they've done," he said.
The clash with the Tigers is the first game Newcastle have played at night in their three-season history.
Griffiths named an unchanged side from last week, opting against resting any players before the finals.
"Our players love playing, and it's important we get a bit of continuity heading out of the last round into the next part of the season," he said.
"And I think if you spoke to any of the players about resting them, they would say no.
"Even though you could sit down and argue points for and against [doing so], we probably don't need to at this point in time."
