Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Knights' focus on continuity before finals, not minor title

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 13 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights are chasing a seven consecutive victory on Thursday night against Wests Tigers. Picture by Marina Neil
The Knights are chasing a seven consecutive victory on Thursday night against Wests Tigers. Picture by Marina Neil

Knights coach Ronald Griffiths says "building a platform" before the NRLW finals, rather than claiming an inaugural minor premiership, is the focus for his side against Wests Tigers on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.