A WESTON grandfather has discovered a $1 million-winning Lotto ticket in his car door.
On Monday Lotto put out a press release urging anyone who purchased a ticket in Saturday Lotto draw 4397 from Weston Discount Pharmacy to check their numbers after the $1 million prize went unclaimed.
The Weston man only remembered to check his ticket after driving back to the pharmacy to buy a bottle of Berocca.
"Two team members looked at each other and that's when I thought something was up," he said.
"She turned to me and said, 'you might want to get a chair. I think you've won division one'. I got goosebumps. I don't even normally play Saturday Lotto."
The grandfather plans to share his winnings with his family.
"I'll definitely help my kids and grandchildren out," he said. "They mean the world to me. Then, I'll see if I have enough to retire - that would be nice."
