WELCOME to the annual Maul and All awards.
It has been another belter of a year in Hunter Rugby despite the competition being condensed to six teams after the drop by Nelson Bay and Singleton to Suburban Rugby.
The final series was one of the best of all time, culminating with the Blacks' epic 32-26 win over the Greens to end a 24-year premiership drought.
The Mauls may not rival the Anderson Medal, which will be presented at Customs House on September 29, for prestige just yet, but at least they should get people talking.
Sam Callow (Maitland) - Was at the heart of the Blacks' premiership double. After an injury-hindered 2022, the old-school flanker returned to his brutal best. He dominated the tackle contest, dominated the lineout and produced match-turning plays.
Callum Conroy (University) - Pint-sized breakaway who approached every game like it was 'O-Week'. He ripped and teared, showing no preservation for this body. A terrier on the ball and had a knack of finding a hole in the defensive line.
Luke Cunningham (Maitland) - Carried the expectation of every Blacks 'old boy' and did them proud. The former skipper learned from 2022 and ensured the Blacks were fit and firing come finals time. Tactically superb and got the best out of every player.
Sam Berry steered the Students to within a disallowed try of a preliminary final and Trevor Hefren engineered a successful rebuild at Wanderers in his first season, but Cunningham was a deserved winner.
Nimi Qio (Wanderers) - Against Uni, the powerhouse Fijian No.8 picked the ball up from the back of the scrum and ran over everyone bar the gatekeeper in an 80-metre demolition-derby run to the tryline.
Lachy Miller (Merewether): The wiry back-rower produced a granite-splitting shot on Nick Davidson at Townson Oval. Davo was in top gear when Miller launched like a missile. Crash dummies have copped less force.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
1 Justis Gerrard (Maitland): A reluctant prop 12 months ago. He aimed up at the scrum and was the best metre-eater in the competition. Unstoppable from close range. Honourable Mention: Dylan Evans
2 Corey Davis (University): The most difficult position to pick. All played like extra back-rowers. Davis' superior throwing got him the nod. HM: Cameron Rowse
3 Harry Chapman (Maitland): Anchored a dominant scrum, led from the front in defence and made tough carriers. HM: Nick Sykiotis
4 Marcus Christensen (Wanderers): Transformed from a flat-track bully into an inspirational leader. It was the fittest he has been and it showed. HM: Joe Kingham
5 Nick Davidson (Maitland): Carried the Blacks on his back at times. Hits harder than a tax man and has a V16 engine. His performance in the GF was one for the ages. HM: Darcy Christie-Johnson
6 Sam Callow (Maitland): The best back-rower in a competition full of quality back-rowers. HM: Piers Morell
7 Rhys Bray (Merewether): Tough, tenacious, ball-winner. Everything you want in a No.7. HM: Callum Conroy
8 Nimi Qio (Wanderers): See try of the year above. HM: Lachy Milton
9 Murray Sutherland (University): Bullet pass, constant threat and rugged defender. When his hamstring snapped in round 15, Uni's premiership hopes did too. HM: Coby Wetini
10 Hare Meihana (Maitland): In an injury-plagued season for No. 10's, Meihana rose to the top. Cool head, deft pass and monster kicking game. HM: Brendan Cush
11 Aiden Precopis (Maitland): Bolt from the blue who quickly established himself as the best finisher in the competition. HM: Tom Loughnan.
12 Will Frost (Merewether): The glue that held the Greens backline together. His stint overseas mid-season coincided with their dip in form. HM: Dane Corben
13 Mick Taylor (Maitland): Big, strong, tackle-buster who knows the way to the tryline. Rewarded with a NSW Country jersey. HM: Geordie Boyce
14 Hamish McKie (Hamilton): Played in the centres and at fullback but remains the premier flyer in the competition. HM: Harry Sainsbury
15 Sam Rouse (Merewether): Had a let down after the high of 2022, but is still the best kick returner, hole hitter and ball-playing fullback in the comp. HM: Pat Batey
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.