When I first sat down to write The Rabbit, it was nine months after my dad's death in an accident and it followed three months of research inside the intensive care units of three hospitals.
For around 10 weeks I sat trying to create something that honoured both my own loss and the many tragic deaths that I had witnessed during the research process.
However, I could never progress beyond the first few lines of dialogue; couldn't write the deep, worthy drama I was hoping to write.
Because I was still grieving.
When I finally realised that, I set about writing The Rabbit, a play based on a story my mum told me about herself and her younger brother fighting over a pet when they were five years old. Neither of them could accept that it had been given to both of them and so they got involved in a physical tussle over the poor animal.
Transposing that true story onto two competitive brothers who had recently lost their father, I at last began writing and the dialogue started tumbling out of me. It was fun and I found myself chuckling at their sardonic banter. Over the way that they cannot stop themselves competing, over their father's memory, over their mother's wellbeing and even over the older brother's lovely wife.
I was now writing a comedy about grief. Or, perhaps more accurately, a play about how men from Anglo-Saxon backgrounds will go to any lengths not to express their feelings. About how ultimately damaging that can be, both to themselves and everybody around them.
To counterpoint the boys' desperation to avoid their feelings I leant into my lifelong love of Italy and Italians, creating Enrica, the older brother's wife, who dances through the play like a breath of fresh emotional air.
She remains one of my favourite characters in all of my eight plays, the sort of warm, self-expressive human who you feel might just save this emotionally bankrupt family. She has been beautifully brought to life in this upcoming production by Connie Voisey-Barlin, who was last seen at Newcastle Theatre Company in The Rest is Silence.
Also in there is family friend, Jerry, who is like everybody's colourful drunk uncle: inappropriate, rambling, repetitive and a figure of fun for the brothers. However, Jerry is ultimately something of a truth teller and, in his open grief, an example of a man capable of expressing his emotions, albeit when smashed on Japanese whisky. He is played by David Murray.
Rewriting the play and resetting it in Newcastle, in 2023, has been mainly a job of evolving the character of the boys' mother, a part that was quite thinly written in the original version, and in that I have been greatly aided by insightful director Melody Thorburn and by actor Adelle Richards.
Richards has brought a whole new depth to the character of Angela, a recently widowed woman trying to find her way in the world after losing her husband of over 40 years. So much so that she now feels as much at the centre of this play as do the boys.
There is a curious tension watching anything that is about us, that directly reflects the sorts of families most of us come from - the middle class and largely white environment of a town like Newy.
A part of me doesn't want to see my family, in all its complexities and pettiness, on stage, or anywhere else for that matter. As younger brother Martin jokes in my play, I feel like: "I've got a bad case of IBDS . . . stands for Interesting Background Deficiency Syndrome, it's a new disease that's sweeping the middle classes."
I would far rather read a novel set during the Biafran conflict in Nigeria in the 1960s - Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - as I am doing now, or watch a movie like Warwick Thornton's recently released The New Boy, about a young Indigenous lad sent to live in a remote monastery, than see a direct fictional representation of my life or upbringing.
It is more comfortable to take on board ruminations on life, love, family and grief when they are viewed through the lens of other cultures. It is a safer way to touch on deep emotions.
Another part of me longs for an honest and funny reflection of who I am, where I come from and what it is like to be male in the modern world. Of the sometimes desperate battle for survival and supremacy that seems hardwired into male identity and behaviour.
That was the play I tried to write in The Rabbit, based partly on my own family, and using all the bittersweet humour I had at my disposal, invoking the choppy discourse that prevailed around our dinner table as I grew up.
To me there is nothing more therapeutic than laughter (at my own expense) and I have a real sense that we all desperately need comedy after the ravages of the last few years.
Martin and Hugh, the brothers at the centre of The Rabbit, will, I hope, make you laugh with their verbal jousting, silly games and unending rivalry. With the brothers played by close friends Telden Nelson (as older sibling, Hugh) and Matthew Bertolin (as the younger Martin) in this production, the banter feels symbiotically funny.
I am pretty sure there are many Newcastle families in which the dynamic is much the same, with adults reverting to childhood roles without even realising that is what is happening. It is funny and a bit sad that we get stuck relating to our parents and our siblings in that way when we all might have moved on in all other aspects of our lives.
That's why every family needs an Enrica, an expressive outsider that tells us all what we need to know: "This family is mad . . . You do nothing but fight."
