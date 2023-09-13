Jimmy Drury reckons he's had more farewells than John Farnham.
But the Newcastle City men's third-grade captain is pretty sure "this is it" ahead of the Black Diamond Shield grand final at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
The 45-year-old, who won first-grade grand finals in the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition with City in 2008, 2009 and 2010, hopes to cap 15 seasons with the Blues and a big day for the club by claiming another premiership.
"I've retired about eight times," a smiling Drury told to the Newcastle Herald this week.
"A memory on facebook just popped up from eight or nine years ago of me getting carried off in my last game ... I have been called Johnny Farnham."
The Shield showdown with The Entrance Bateau Bay at 5.10pm is the final fixture of five Black Diamond grand finals on Saturday.
Newcastle City will feature in four.
The Blues' second-grade men play Terrigal Avoca in the Plate decider (10.10am) before their first-grade women battle Killarney Vale (12.30pm).
At 2.50pm, Newcastle City face Terrigal Avoca in first-grade men.
Blues co-president Courtney Knight said it was the club's largest representation on grand final day and credited the success to an "it's not about me" attitude.
"Although the focus is on Saturday and trying to win as many Cups as we can, it really is the culmination of many years of work," Knight said.
"We've made a conscious effort in the last three or four years to have a real whole-club approach, be that from the juniors right through to the senior men's and senior women's teams.
"I think it's a really good indication that that strategy is working through the depth of the club, not just at the pointy end."
The results are clear on and off the field.
"All the way through from the committee down to the players, everyone puts in," Drury said.
"It's all the way through the grades and that just builds for a really good culture.
"You sit there doing the canteen with someone you've never really met before then a couple of hours later you're best mates having a beer."
City's third-grade men last won a grand final in 2016 while the second-grade side are driven to reverse last year's result after going down to Nelson Bay.
The Blues women have been a powerhouse of their competition since it began. Led by 20-year-old captain Raegan Dunn, they are gunning for their seventh premiership flag and fourth in a row.
Killarney Vale topped the table after an unbeaten run through the competition, but the third-placed Blues beat the Bombers for the first time this year in the qualifying final on September 2.
The first-grade men, who also finished the season third, last won a grand final in 2018.
Anthony Baker played in City's winning side of 2016 as well as their losing team in 2019.
The experienced 39-year-old returned this year for one final fling after a three-season absence, keen "to be part of a team again".
"Numbers on the track since November have been enormous," Baker said.
"We probably had 60 guys and 40 girls all the way through pre-season. Everyone is a year older too. In the Cup side, most of the guys have played between 50 to 100 games, which is a real sweet spot, and a couple of experienced players have come back, which helps.
"You never know what happens on grand final day but putting yourself in that position is pretty good."
