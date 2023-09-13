Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Four Newcastle City teams in Black Diamond AFL grand finals: 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City players, from left, Anthony Baker, Raegan Dunn, Cody Easton and Jimmy Drury will feature in four different grand finals for the club at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle City players, from left, Anthony Baker, Raegan Dunn, Cody Easton and Jimmy Drury will feature in four different grand finals for the club at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Jimmy Drury reckons he's had more farewells than John Farnham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.