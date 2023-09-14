HIA Building and Renovation Show 10am to 3pm, HIA Home Inspirations, 17 Murray Dwyer Circuit, Mayfield West. Industry experts, Bristol Paints colour consultants, HIA Hunter alfresco living display, entertainment and more.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Gumnut Valley Alpacas Open Day 10am to 4pm, 456 Butterwick Road, Butterwick.
Rainbow Storytime with Foxxe Faux 11am to 11.35am, Newcastle City Library. Singing, dancing and storytelling. Bookings essential.
End2End Festival 10am to 5pm, Pokolbin. Three venues (Ben Ean, Drayton's Family Wines, Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort) and 15 wineries plus food, live music and more. Details at end2endfestival.com.au.
Maitland Garden Ramble Five of the Maitland district's most spectacular gardens open over two days, this year organised by the Rotary Club of Maitland. Also on Sunday. Tickets at events.humanitix.com.
Breakfast with the Birds: Photography Tour with Stephanie Owen 7.30am to 8.30am, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland.
Elermore Vale Men's Shed Garage Sale 8am to 1pm, 127 Croudace Road, Elermore Vale.
Living Smart Festival 9am to 2pm, Speers Point Park. Upcycling, entertainment, Raid My Wardrobe, workshops and demonstrations, food and markets stalls, and much more. Details at lakemac.com.au.
Softball NSW U14 Male and Female State Championships 8am to 6pm, Stevenson Park, Mayfield West. Also on Sunday.
The Friends of the University Book Fair 10am to 5pm, The Great Hall, Callaghan Campus.
JD's World of Magic 3pm to 4pm, Fort Scratchley, Newcastle East. A free event supported by City of Newcastle as part of the Count Us In Inclusion Program.
John Hunter Hospital School Fete For Grown Ups 5pm to 9.30pm, The Station Newcastle. Retro games, live music, food and drinks, a fully licensed bar, dancing. A fundraiser for John Hunter Hospital School.
Kids Movie Night Under The Stars 5.30pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club. $15 family of 4, or $5 per person. Mario at 6pm, Sing 2 at 7.30pm.
Lawn Liaison's Twilight Tennis 6pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Jerry's Girls presented by Metropolitan Players 1.30pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
The Film Music of Hans Zimmer with The George Ellis Symphony Orchestra 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Monthly Boardriders Competition for Women 7am to 1pm, meet at Dixon Park boat ramp.
Creative Kids Concert featuring The Quokkas 10.30am to 12.30pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music. Includes a performance by Early Childhood Music students, face painting and other activities.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am, Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay.
Kahibah Village Fair 9am to 1pm, Kahibah Memorial Park. Pony rides, an animal petting zoo, dance group performances, market stalls, heritage and sustainability displays, and more.
Newcastle Walk for Yes 10.30am to 12.30pm, Newcastle Museum.
Living Together Festival 9am to 2pm, Speers Point Park. Live music, dancing, workshops, food and market stalls, cooking classes and much more. Details at lakemac.com.au.
NSW SES Maitland City Open Day 10am to 2pm, 20 Waterworks Road Rutherford. Vehicle displays, demonstrations, children's activities and a BBQ.
Book Launch 2pm, Largs School of Arts Hall. Morpeth's Steam Ships, by Wayne Patfield.
ACF Hunter Platypus Spotting 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Banfield Bridge, Pine Brush Road, Glen Williams. Details at acf.org.au.
Jimmy Rees - Not That Kinda Viral 6pm and 8.45pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Daniel Muggleton - How The Whitey Have Fallen 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Blackstone Gallery Sunday, Watercolour and Ink Workshop, 10am to 1pm.
Bull Street Gallery Repeat Performance, by Heather Campbell and Debra Ansell.
The Owens Collective Five, by Catherine Kavanagh Di Gravio, Janet Graham, Felicity Howard, Sylvia Ray, Vanessa Turton.
Gloucester Gallery Spring 2023 exhibition.
Art Systems Wickham Sky & Ocean, by Sarah Box and Scott Probst.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Looking for mesas in Channel Country, by Michelle Teear. yapang Emerging Art Prize. We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago
EASEL'D Saturday, 4pm to 7pm, Novotel Newcastle, Custom's House, The Ship Inn and Blue Kahunas. Artists: Belinda Dorey, Constance Mcinerey and Joey Davis.
The Creator Incubator Earthscapes, by Jacquie Garcia. Lush, by Bridie Watt.
Newcastle Art Space State of Clay.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print. Stand Out Women.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland; Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art; Suspended Moment, works by The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship recipients.
Wester Gallery Group Show curated by Brittney Ferns.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato. Saturday, Arts in the Yard.
Back to Back Galleries Repeat Performance, by Debra Ansell and Heather Campbell.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, MAP mima Dark Beach. FAST project digital exhibition.
