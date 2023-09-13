If you don't have plans on Friday night, here's a suggestion.
The talented - and delightful - Charlotte McKie is returning to her home town of Newcastle to sing at a special "one night only" fundraising concert.
And if you do have plans, well, consider changing them.
All proceeds from the event are being donated to Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the Black Dog Institute.
MOA & Co at Carrington is hosting Friday night's McKie Memorial Concert featuring the vocal and storytelling talents of Charlotte, who auditioned for Australian Idol in February in front of judges Harry Connick Jr, Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor and Amy Shark.
She sang Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.
The former St Pius X and St Francis Xavier student, who grew up in Garden Suburb before moving to Port Macquarie to study nursing, is dedicating the concert to her parents, Jane and Michael (Harry) McKie.
Charlotte was four in 2007 when Jane lost her fight with breast cancer. Michael died in 2021 after rupturing his small intestine.
On Friday night she will be performing a selection of her favourite songs and sharing stories about her parents for two very good causes.
"I was very lucky, I could have done literally anything in my life and my parents would have told me they were extremely proud of me, but doing something like this ... dad used to work at HMRI after mum passed away because he wanted to give something back," she said.
"And HMRI was mum's favourite place to donate because of their research into medical conditions.
"Being able to do something that I know for a fact meant a lot to them, it's a little bittersweet but I'm mostly really excited. I feel grateful that I have the opportunity to do this."
Charlotte's decision to raise money for the Black Dog Institute is another nod to her "best mate".
"Dad had depression but that wasn't why I chose the Black Dog Institute - it was more because when we were growing up, dad was completely transparent with us kids and put so much emphasis on caring for yourself and reaching out for help if you needed it," she explained.
"Mental health was never a taboo topic in our household, and it was so important to him that it was spoken about.
"So I will be singing as well as chatting and telling stories on the night. That's another thing dad passed on to his kids, we're always down for a good old chat [laughs]."
Charlotte shaved her head in August 2022 to raise money for The Black Dog Institute and The National Breast Cancer Foundation. Helping worthy charities is important to her.
"I do gigs here and there in Port Macquarie but earlier this year I sang at the Cancer Council's Stars of Newcastle as well as Relay For Life. I much prefer to do gigs for charity," she said.
"I still can't quite believe I auditioned for Australian Idol. It was something out of the ordinary for me but I saw the advertisement and suddenly I was in Sydney with my mates and it was all happening.
"But I'm so glad I did it because now I get to do things like Friday night. It's great."
