It was once a dilapidated brick building in the heart of one of Newcastle's popular fringe suburbs.
Seven years after it was last sold, this semi-detached home at 2 Roslyn Avenue, Islington is back on the market after undergoing a major renovation and rebuild that has transformed it into an architectural masterpiece.
The owners, Brian and Cathy Dick, enlisted Hunter-based Steele Onley from architect firm Studio Dot to design the three-bedroom home which combines a clever use of space with high attention to detail.
Taking inspiration from the Soque Apartment warehouse conversion development across the road, the architect incorporated heavy steel beams internally and externally along with a sawtooth roof line to develop the modern industrial design.
"This project had Steele written all over it," Ms Dick said.
"We had known him for quite a while and he had designed other stunning properties for all our kids as well.
"We knew we wanted to compliment the original with the modern industrial and we were hopeful he could work in a sawtooth roof like the old wool store apartments across the road.
"He blended the old and new beautifully."
Peter Aloupis from Green St Property said the listing had drawn a flurry of interest from buyers.
"I put it online a week ago on Friday evening and by the first Saturday open house we had 13 groups through within 10 hours of it being listed," Mr Aloupis said.
"I've also had 40 or 50 online enquiries."
The property is set to go to auction on October 7 at 9.45am.
The median house value in Islington is $879,000, according to CoreLogic.
"It is at the upper end of the market, so we see the auction kicking off in the $1.7 million range," the agent said.
The house was in a much different state when the owners purchased it in 2016.
It was in dire need of a major renovation but the couple could see the potential it offered to bring it back to life.
"The house had an old charm that we loved," she said.
"We knew immediately we wanted to keep as much the original as possible and a modern industrial look which would fit in with the area."
The two-storey home features the home's original brickwork on the ground floor, with exposed bricks used as a feature in the bedrooms, bathroom and study nook.
Other retained elements include ornate door handles and a hallway arch.
"We were able to retain the original timber floor, doors and hardware," Ms Dick said.
"We stripped the walls back to the original brick and the hallway arch with plaster cherubs has also been preserved."
Original features are fused with modern additions such as a galvanised steel staircase, steel mesh window screening and sawtooth roof lines.
The staircase leads up to the sleek open-plan kitchen and living area which has three-metre high ceilings and many windows to bring natural light into the space.
This connects to the covered alfresco terrace which also has a heated plunge pool.
There are three bedrooms, including a master with ensuite on the upper level with full-height glass and built-in robes, and two bathrooms.
A second living area is downstairs, along with another alfresco area and a study nook set under the staircase.
"It is a very clever use of the space and every inch has been utilised," Mr Aloupis said.
"It's circa 200 square metres of internal living area."
Despite being seasoned renovators, Ms Dick said this build was their most challenging yet due to soaring construction costs and lengthy delays.
"We have built and renovated a dozen times before but this was the most difficult build so far," she said.
"We are looking forward to our next project which will be in Islington, of course."
The couple previously lived in Merewether.
However, after basing themselves in the neighbouring suburb of Wickham during the renovation of their Merewether home, they decided to look for a property in the area.
"We stayed a few months in Wickham and that was it, we wanted to move to the area," she said.
"People are very neighbourly and generous here, and we loved Roslyn Avenue because it is a beautiful wide street."
