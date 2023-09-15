4 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
This magnificent luxury Torrens titled town home located in the sought after and popular suburb of Cooks Hill is sure to impress buyers looking for high end, low maintenance, luxury living.
This exquisite property offers a combination of modern architectural design, comfort and volume in size rarely seen.
"On inspection of this property one will feel immersed in its sheers size," listing agent Anthony Merlo from Colliers Residential Newcastle said.
"Buyers looking to heavily reduce maintenance issues in their current home but still not wishing to sacrifice living space will find it had to fault."
The property measures over 330sqm and offers amazing living and alfresco integration.
"The huge kitchen and butler pantry seamlessly access these entertaining zones," Anthony said.
Four large bedrooms, two being master suites with walk-in robes and ensuites offer the perfect retreat for mum and dad, visitors or lucky teenager.
The property additionally offers the rarity of having a true double garage with polyurethane coated floor, substantial storage and double parking behind electronic sliding gates.
"Four car accommodation is virtually unheard of in Cooks Hill," Anthony said.
"Solar panels have also been installed substantially helping with energy expenses.
"Convenient inner city location close to schools, beaches, cafes and restaurants all contribute to create the epitome of carefree living for a busy family. Inspection will certainly impress the discerning buyer."
