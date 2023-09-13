Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie mural project injects colour into skate parks

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:09pm
EMERGING from the deep at Bolton Point, the 'Lake Ness Monster' is the brain child of local school kids designed to inject some colour into the skate park.

