I AM reading a novel based on love stories, by Trent Dalton. One of those stories was spoken to Trent Dalton by John Coates, Mr Olympics, of Sydney 2000 Olympics fame.
He stated: "Imagine being the poor blighter given the task - the nerve racking, bone rattling honour - of asking Cathy Freeman if she would mind lighting that Sydney Olympic cauldron before the eyes of 6.1 billion people across the world, and imagine knowing full well the pressure that would put on someone like Cathy Freeman, but also knowing full well what such a moment might mean to the Indigenous people of Australia, her people, and where it fit inside a history stretching back more than 60,000 years.
Then imagine the love and gratitude you feel for someone like that when she turns to you and says that perfect three - letter word that always changes everything: 'yes'."
LAKE Macquarie's beautiful natural hinterland is under threat. The City of Lake Macquarie is fortunate to have the lake at its centre and the Watagans National Park to the west. Transport planners from Sydney, have identified a need for a hub halfway between Melbourne and Brisbane where trucks can refuel and redistribute their loads. They plan to position this between our beautiful lake and our forest.
People visit Lake Macquarie to enjoy its waterways, green valleys and forest. Bushwalkers, cyclists, motorbike riders, horse riders, bird watchers and people who simply want to enjoy nature's beauty. The region offers respite from busy urban lives.
The hinterland of valleys in Mandalong, Cooranbong and Martinsville are the fragile edge to our growing city, and therefore have been preserved for decades by an Environmental Protection zoning. The plan now appears to seek a change from this zoning to industrial and position a transport hub on the floodplain in Mandalong valley, converting protected land to an industrial estate.
I believe building in this area will increase flood risk for residents, while the proposal to bring B-Doubles to our valleys and country roads flies in the face of decades of city planning in Lake Macquarie and risks trashing of our natural heritage. There has been no consideration of bringing heavy vehicles into this urban fringe, and it should not be considered now. We must preserve the natural beauty of the region.
CITY of Newcastle commissioned KPMG's Supercars survey, and the results have been made available. Results that reveal the majority of those surveyed expressed a clear 'no' to any return of Supercars to the heritage precinct in Newcastle East. It's a view also now publicly declared by Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and a number of Newcastle councillors.
However, this same declaration is yet to be shared by others, including lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen or their Labor councillor colleagues. All the while, reports have since circulated that DNSW and Supercars are in negotiations for a potential one-year return in 2024. Given the resounding vote against the return of the event, I find it perplexing to understand how an opposing view could stand up.
I therefore propose that Newcastle council put its constituents' expressed wishes first and foremost and make it known to the NSW government that any return of the Newcastle 500 to the city is not welcome.
IN science, as in life, doing things the same way over and over and expecting a different outcome is a definition of insanity.
For decades we the taxpayers, through our government have thrown money at Aboriginal injustice and disadvantage with little improvement. If we continue to do what we have done for decades, we can be certain that nothing will change.
Let's have some courage and embrace the opportunity to vote 'yes' at the referendum. The worst thing that could happen is that nothing changes. The best thing that could happen is a major turning point in improving outcomes for our First Nations people.
DAVID Pocock, Adam Bandt, Clover Moore; three people at the forefront of a November protest on the Hunter coal industry. You would think they might realise that without our coal exports we would be in dire straits. It's our second-largest export, bringing in $113 billion in 2022.
THERE was a recent piece about closing Eraring power station because it could cause health problems ("Health professionals call for Eraring to close", Newcastle Herald 12/9). I have lived for 45 years so close to the station I can see it, and myself and my family have never suffered with any of the complaints listed. I often wonder where these people get their information.
IN response to Mark Gattenhof ("Farnham's groove leaves me unmoved", Letters 7/9). Surely our system of democracy (a world-leading one at that) allows all Australians to voice and act on their opinions and values in ways they see fit, within the law, regardless of celebrity status or lack thereof.
WHAT a smart, fantastic Australian John Farnham is, lending his song to the right cause. Just like our Prime Minister, Albo. Two very smart and positive Australians.
SIMON Bradshaw, I read your article (" A road trip to the tropical north: just me and an EV", Opinion, 7/9). It seems yourself and everyone else who spruiks about electric vehicles has left out the most important answers: how often did you have to stop and charge, and how long did it take for a full charge? I for one would never buy an EV.
IT would appear that a single referee's decision can have enormous bearing on who will win a match in the NRL. For example, what about the try scored by the Sharks' number 13 that was disallowed? I ask you, if a player crosses the line with the ball under him, is this a try or not? A referee or a blind devotee might say otherwise, but I still regard Cameron McInnes as scoring the first try.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.