If you are planning to buy your first abode or renovate the family home, the Hunter's latest building show may be for you.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) will on Saturday host more than 100 exhibitors in a show of tradesmanship. The day will include an alfresco dining display, renovating seminars and an appearance from Bob The Builder.
Advice with an HIA expert will also be available and can be booked at the show early on the day.
"Attending the show will ensure you see the very best of the home, lifestyle and building sector," HIA Hunter executive director Craig Jennion said.
"It brings together a sensational group of exhibitors to showcase the latest trends in renovation, building, home improvements and outdoor living.
"With the diversity of exhibitors and experts available, attendees will be able to compare an enormous range of products and services all under the one roof," Mr Jennion said.
All attendees will have the opportunity to go into the draw to win the major prize drawn on the day. A $20,000 kitchen package has been provided by exhibitors Kitchens for Living.
The event is free to enter and is running Saturday September 16 at 17 Murray Dwyer Circuit, Mayfield West.
