Payne Haas' brother Zeda granted bail over alleged 1.8kg ice plot

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:00pm
THE brother of NRL star Payne Haas - accused of trafficking 1.8 kilograms of ice - has been granted bail with a judge calling the case against him "extremely weak".

