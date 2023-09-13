On October 14 this year Australians will have the opportunity to say 'yes' to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.
It's a chance to accept the generous offer from Indigenous Australians to walk with them towards a better future.
This opportunity hasn't come out of nowhere. It's been a long time in the making.
Governments on both sides of politics have been working with First Nations people on this for years now.
In 2007 then-prime minister John Howard promised the Australian people a referendum to "formally recognise Indigenous Australians in our constitution".
Here's how he described it at the time.
"Now, for the first time in a long time, we can see the outline of a new settlement for Indigenous policy in Australia.
"It stands at a point of intersection between rights and responsibilities; between the symbolic and the practical.
"It is, to be sure, less an end point than a point of light that can guide us to a better future.
"We're not there yet.
"But if we keep our balance, we can get there soon."
That was in 2007. Sixteen years ago.
From there the Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and Turnbull governments all supported constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
In that time the Australian Parliament asked Indigenous Australians what form of recognition in the Constitution would make it meaningful.
Through the work of a series of committees and consultation we got an answer.
In 2017, a constitutional convention of 250 Indigenous leaders and Elders came together - and from that we received the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
It's 439 words that fits on one A4 piece of paper. If you haven't read it - I seriously recommend it.
It says: "We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country."
It goes on to say: "We call for the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution."
That's what this referendum is about.
Constitutional recognition of First Nations people and an opportunity to listen.
Because we know that when we listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - about policies that affect them - we get better results.
It's a generous request that has come from First Nations people - who already show so much generosity.
Whether it's the opening of Parliament or a local school assembly - events in Australia usually start with a Welcome to Country.
I think we often forget how extraordinary it is to be constantly welcomed.
If you think of all the things that could be said and what we keep hearing is welcome.
There is a generosity in that.
We have an opportunity this year to return that generosity by voting Yes.
For a decade and a half we've heard the Closing the Gap reports.
And in all of those reports during that period, we have heard what's on track and what's not.
The child literacy and numeracy objective has never been on track.
The life expectancy objective has never been on track.
By listening to First Nations people, we can help close the gap that has remained stubbornly wide whether it's in life expectancy, infant mortality, child numeracy and literacy or suicide rates.
Because what we've been doing hasn't been working.
We need a new approach.
John Howard described constitutional recognition as "a point of light that can guide us to a better future".
The Uluru Statement from the Heart puts it this way.
"We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
On October 14 vote 'yes' to a better future.
