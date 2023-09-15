Newcastle Herald
Sandy Louise teams up with Bill Chambers on single, new album

By Jim Kellar
September 15 2023 - 11:30pm
Newcastle country music singer songwriter Sandy Louise.
Bill Chambers, Sandy Louise, Brett Chapman and Heath Sketchley performing at Carrington Bowling Club for the launch of Blue Skies Open Eyes Album.
It takes a big heart to not only pursue your dream to be a musician but support everybody else who has the same dream, but that's just how "Sandy Louise" McNaughton rolls.

