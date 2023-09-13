Salt Ash school's predicament shows our PFAS problem refuses to dilute

IT would be bureaucratic in the extreme to believe the PFAS plight of Williamtown residents ended when Hunter-based class action members received $86 million as part of the $212.5 million federal government settlement made in March 2020.
That money was not nothing. But it was acknowledgement of a sort that through no fault of their own, residents in the area around the RAAF base had been caught up in a broader toxic chemical saga.
Neither, though, was that money a panacea. Residents remained living on properties valued far below what their occupants had paid to purchase them before the firefighting chemicals came to light, and many retained significant health concerns they attributed to what lurked in soil and groundwater.
This week, it became clear that the situation remains fluid when Salt Ash Public School parents were warned there were elevated levels of the chemicals detected in the school property.
Community members have called for the closure of the school, which was at the epicentre of the PFAS scandal in 2015. It was originally omitted from the initial contamination zone, but folded in when chemicals were found in the groundwater there.
Parts of the campus are already sealed to isolate the contaminated areas.
Kim Smith, who lives across the road, said the latest discovery added weight to the argument that the school should be closed.
"They need to get real and do what's best for the children and the community," she said.
"The kids are the most vulnerable members of our community. It's very disappointing that this has happened again."
The NSW Department of Education had notified parents that some "minor additional measures" would be put in place to manage the risk. A spokeswoman said the results were reported to the NSW Environment Protection Authority. EPA recommendations were also implemented, she said.
What remains abundantly clear, though, is that the parts of the Hunter that became known as the 'red zone' cannot lower their guard.
"We are also in ongoing discussions to keep Hunter New England Local Health District briefed," she said.
"The independent hygienist has described the PFAS levels at Salt Ash Public School as 'marginally elevated' above the guidance level for human health and safety and does not pose significant risk to students or staff under controls documented in the existing risk management plan for the school. We are now adding additional controls following the recent testing results."
The Department of Defence has poured more than $100 million in recent years to remediate PFAS hotspots. Analysis from that department found levels of the chemical in the groundwater at Williamtown were much lower than previously reported.
What remains abundantly clear, though, is that the parts of the Hunter that became known as the "red zone" cannot lower their guard. Given the substances in question are known as forever chemicals, it is understandable that many plagued by their presence will be wondering if they might ever be rid of their legacy.
