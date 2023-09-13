Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and the Hunter enjoy beautiful spring weather before scorching weekend

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 14 2023 - 8:00am
Lorcan McCullun and Charlotte Holmes soaked up the warm weather at Newcastle Beach on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
YEAR 11 students Charlotte Holmes and Lorcan McCallun took advantage of a break in their exams to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather at Newcastle Beach.

Local News

