Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Climate protesters appeal sentences in Newcastle court after coal train action

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 13 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SEVERAL climate protesters have had their criminal convictions overturned in court after climbing onto a coal train at Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.