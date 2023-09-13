Newcastle Herald
Hunter River High School receive Secretary's Award for Improved HSC Results

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:15pm, first published September 13 2023 - 2:09pm
HUNTER River High School have been awarded an accolade for their significant improvement in HSC results.

