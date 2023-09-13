HUNTER River High School have been awarded an accolade for their significant improvement in HSC results.
In 2017 the school was 9.9 marks below state average, but last year they had improved their results to be within 1.5 marks of the state average, and 5.5 above similar school groups.
Principal Deb Dibley said the school implemented a range of resources to help its students exceed, including a senior learning area.
"We've done a lot to make sure we've had those improvements. Our vision was to become a leading learning community," she said.
The senior learning area was aimed to provide a space to the students across their HSC years and a mentor for each of them, Ms Dibley said.
"It creates this beautiful culture of high expectations in relation to the HSC, our students all are mentored during roll call time with specific workshops on different learning techniques," she said.
"We also profile each of our students - we put faces on the data, and so all of our students have a profile where we track their goals, their effort and their attendance."
"We've had a huge increase if you look at our graphs, they're very impressive because of the growth we've seen happen."
Ms Dibley attended the Public Education Foundation award's night at Town Hall in Sydney on September 5, where she accepted the award with HRH's Head Teacher Instructional Leader Mel Naylor.
"It was so rewarding to see the efforts of staff and students pay off with the improved HSC results and to be recognised for that in such a way through a secretary's award just shows the great work that we've been able to do," she said.
She hoped it would be a motivator for other students in the school to chase success.
