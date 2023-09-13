Newcastle Permanent opens latest charity foundation round

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has called on Hunter charities and community groups to apply for funding when its latest grant round opens.
The foundation is offering $650,000 to help fund projects supporting inclusivity, education and cultural diversity.
Applications open on Tuesday, September 20, close on Tuesday, October 24.
The foundation will host a free online workshop on September 20, from 10.30am to noon to help organisations with their applications.
Foundation executive officer Carly Bush said groups with a focus on important community issues were encouraged to attend the session and apply.
"We understand that times are challenging for Hunter communities, leaving many who, amidst the current cost-of-living pressures, are also facing food insecurity, homelessness, and family and domestic violence," she said.
"We know there are organisations across the Hunter with innovative ideas who are making great strides for the community, and we encourage them to apply."
Recent grant recipients include Jenny's Place domestic violence support service, a University of Newcastle program developing social and economic resilience in young migrants and refugee women, and the Happy Paws Happy Hearts program helping socially isolated young people build connections and confidence through caring for shelter animals.
