Ambulance called to Warners Bay truck crash

AN ambulance has been called to Warners Bay after a truck crashed into a vehicle on The Esplanade.
The crash happened shortly before 4.50pm on Wednesday.
A media spokesman from NSW Ambulance told the Newcastle Herald that two people were being treated, but neither suffered any serious injuries.
However, the accident has caused traffic snarls as commuters travel home on the already busy Lake Macquarie arterial road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or plan for delays.
It followed an multi-vehicle accident earlier on Wednesday at Doyalson on the Central Coast.
The Scenic Drive at the Pacific Highway was closed to northbound traffic for around an hour. The Scenic Drive has since been cleared and all traffic conditions have returned to normal.
