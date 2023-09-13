Police uncover methamphetamine valued at $156,000

TWO men have been charged with commercial drug supply offences after police stopped a vehicle at Mayfield West on Tuesday.
Newcastle City Police District Proactive Crime Team pulled over a Range Rover Evoque on Morris Street at 2.30pm and spoke to the driver - a 29-year-old man - and his 27-year-old male passenger.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found and seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $156,000.
Both men were arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.
A search warrant was later was executed at a property on Morris Street, Mayfield, where police allegedly found and seized prohibited drugs and mobile phones.
The two men were each charged with supply prohibited drug equal to or more than a commercial quantity.
They appeared before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, where they were formally refused bail to appear on November 8.
