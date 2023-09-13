Newcastle Herald
Which Knights have attracted Roos coach Mal Meninga's attention?

By Robert Dillon
September 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Mal Meninga. Picture by Jamila Toderas
THEY haven't provided a player for the Kangaroos since David Klemmer in 2019, but the Newcastle Knights look set to be rewarded for their red-hot form when Australian coach Mal Meninga names his squad for the inaugural Pacific Championships.

