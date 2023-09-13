Seven Days in League: Gamble once bitten, but won't shy away

FRESH from savaging his own "soft as shit" players at Canterbury, the voice of reason, big Willie Mason, turns his attention to the Newcastle Knights.
On his weekly podcast, Mason runs his eyes over Newcastle's key playmakers and declares that other than skipper Kalyn Ponga, it's the "worst f---ing spine in the league".
Big Wilbur is, of course, entitled to his opinion, as dim-witted as it is.
But it could be pointed out that the Bulldogs - for whom he works as "pathways-transition coach" - copped a double-barrelled pizzling from the Knights this season to the tune of 108-6.
I guess the only conclusion that can be drawn is that the Bulldogs have the worst f---ing coaching staff in the league.
FIRST off the North Sydney Bears were apparently going to help Australia prevent a war with China by relocating to Port Moresby.
Now they could be resurrected by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to a Daily Telegraph report.
Sydney sports agent Ash Belcastro, who represents a number of UFC fighters, claims he is on good terms with Zuckerberg and hopes to get him involved with a bid to bring back the Bears. "Maybe we can make Mark the No.1 ticket-holder," Belcastro says.
Yeah maybe. Alternatively, perhaps Elon Musk would be interested?
NEWCASTLE are in the NRL finals, so I guess that means it must be time for a yarn on the Knights Nannas.
Sure enough, there they are on Page 5 in today's Newcastle Herald, preparing for tomorrow's big game against the Raiders.
It does cross my mind that when Newcastle last hosted a play-off on home soil, these diehard fans were known as the Knights Toddlers. Time flies, but anyway, better late than never.
Meanwhile, Penrith skipper Nathan Cleary appears to be taking the proverbial after setting up a try against the Warriors with one boot missing.
I'm just a bit surprised he didn't kick the goal blindfolded, while doing a cartwheel.
The Pennies' media staff celebrate the win by posting a message reading "up the Pahs" on social media, a play on "up the Wahs", which has become a catchcry across the ditch. They cop so much flak that the post gets deleted, reminding me once again that the world was a better place before some jerk invented the internet.
THE Knights' first home final since the days of black-and-white TV appears likely to end in disappointment before Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton starts feeling a bit peckish and decides Tyson Gamble's arm would make a tasty snack.
Wighton immediately shows referee Ashley Klein what appear to be teeth marks, adding: "That's not sweat. That's slobber."
Klein and the bunker, however, decide it's all circumstantial evidence and allow Wighton to play on.
Nonetheless, poor old Jack has clearly bitten off more than he can chew. The 29,548-strong crowd go ballistic and the Knights ride that energy all the way to an extra-time victory that will long live in the memory.
A HEADLINE on the AAP news wire catches my attention: "Newcastle's Gamble gives Big Willie a tongue lashing."
"Me, Jacko [Hastings] and Phoenix [Crossland] all saw it," Gamble says of Mason's disparaging comments.
"Everybody's got an opinion. It's all right, he should probably worry about his own backyard before he starts worrying about other people. He was a middle [forward] not a half, so tell him to get f---ed."
Well said, Tyson. You've outsmarted him there. Serves silly Willie right for leading with his massive chin.
JACK Wighton cops a mid-hearing lecture - followed by a suspension - after asking the NRL judiciary prosecutor: "How many games of rugby league have you played?"
Probably not many, is my guess. But by the same token, how many years has Jack spent practising law?
VALENTINE Holmes insists a photo he posted on his own social-media page of himself with a small bag of white powder was "a joke gone wrong".
Perhaps the punchline to the gag is that the NRL are not allowed to drug-test Val because he's on his off-season break. I mean that's just laughable.
