Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle: A Splash of Colour Swimming teaches culturally diverse women to swim

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S said that little strokes fell great oaks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.