Mark Minervini sets sights on Newcastle Gold Cup moment

MARK Minervini says training the winner of the Newcastle Gold Cup at Broadmeadow on Friday would rank as one of the highlights of his career.
The Kris Lees-trained pair Cleveland (TAB $4) and Kalapour (TAB $4.80) head the markets with Mark Minervini's Hosier (TAB $5) third favourite for the $300,000 group 3 feature.
"My wife Michelle and I pulled up stumps in Adelaide four years ago and relocated to Newcastle and have fallen in love with this city," Minervini said. "A Newcastle Cup win would be the icing on the cake."
Hosier's Newcastle Cup preparation was interrupted two weeks back when he was pulled out of the Wyong Cup when a horse fell in front of him. Minervini said Hosier took no ill effects from the incident and is spot on for the Newcastle Cup.
The seven-year-old Hosier won the group 3 Randwick Premier's Cup on August 19, and he has won eight of 18.
"He is a very fit horse and although the barrier draw did us no favours I believe we have the right jockey in Jason Collett, and he pulled up well after the Wyong Cup dramas," Minervini said.
Hosier, Cleveland and Kalapour have all drawn adversely, however all three are in good form and with luck in running one of them could be only the second stayer from Newcastle to win their hometown Cup since Rock Mal in 1961. Lees' Mugatoo won in 2020.
The Lees pair of Cleveland and Kalapour have drawn the carpark and they will probably go back from the start. Ben Melham rides the Victorian-owned Cleveland, which resumed from a spell when he came from a long way back for an eye-catching fourth behind Hosier in the Randwick Premier's Cup.
He was only two lengths from the winner in the group 1 Tancred Stakes in March when trained by Irishman Joseph O'Brien.
Kalapour will be ridden by Damien Oliver, and he was another victim of the Wyong Cup drama when he lost Tim Clark during the race. He was a close third in the Rosehill Premier's Cup Prelude on August 5, and he won the group 3 Doomben Chairman's Handicap in May.
Master trainer Chris Waller has prepared three of the past five Newcastle Cup winners and he has accepted with Wineglass Bay ($10), Desert Icon ($34) and Bonny Ezra ($41).
Waller won last year's Cup with Durston, which won the Caulfield Cup at his following start.
Annabel Neasham has accepted with five stayers and Bois D'Aargent is the most fancied at $7.50.
The group 3 $250,000 Cameron Handicap (1500m) is a wide-open affair. Waller's Skyman is the $5 favourite in early markets with the Lees pair of Luncies and Inver Park equal second favorites at $5.50.
Skyman has barrier 11 however he was brave in the group 2 Tramway when beaten a length at Randwick on September 2.
Luncies is a stayer with a good first-up record, and he finished second in this race last year.
Inver Park put the writing on the wall when he flew home from way back when beaten 1.58 lengths at Rosehill last start.
Peter Snowden has won all five of the Newcastle Jockey Clubs group 3 events in the Spring and Autumn, and the training partnership with son Paul can win the group 3 $250,000 Tibbie Stakes (1400m).
Four-year-old mare Wollombi represents the stable and she is well placed under the set weight conditions. Wollombi was unlucky second up in the Listed Mona Lisa Plate at Wong last start when a fast finishing third, less than a length from the winner. She won the group 3 Vanity at Flemington in February, and she will appreciate the big track and long straight.
Razeta's first-up fourth at Rosehill was a ripper and she is a backmarker with a powerful finish.
Sanstoc was runner up in the Mona Lisa last start and she has a good record.
It is a cracking Newcastle Cup Day program and with a 30-degree day predicted, a good track and all function rooms booked out it will be a tremendous day.
The second day of the NJC's Spring Carnival is Saturday and it's the Charlestown Square Ladies Day.
