MICHAEL Hogan has taken his career tally to 967 wickets by returning from a two-month lay-off in English county cricket with season-best figures of 7-94.
The Novocastrian paceman, who reversed a retirement decision in 2023, starred but Kent eventually held out for a dramatic draw on Thursday (AEST) as they look to avoid relegation from division one.
Kent coach Matt Walker told club media that "Hoges was outstanding all game", finding himself on a hat-trick in the second innings against Nottinghamshire at Canterbury's Spitfire Ground.
Hogan, who picked up the Newcastle first-grade average with Merewether last season, struck almost immediately with the new ball en route to 5-63 from 22 overs.
He took four straight wickets in the middle order after bowling opener Haseeb Hameed with an impressive in-swinger, leaving only one stump standing.
Kent (446, 6-86) asked Nottinghamshire (265, 348) to follow on with Hogan clinching 2-31 in the first dig.
The 42-year-old, who debuted in the professional ranks in 2009, hadn't played since July 2.
He now has 36 wickets from 20 appearances this campaign - 14 in four-day matches and 22 for T20.
Kent (93 points) are second last in the overall standings, just below Middlesex (95) on the safety line, with two rounds remaining against mid-table sides Somerset (128) and Lancashire (146).
Hogan has 695 first-class scalps, 118 in List A and 154 from the T20 scene.
