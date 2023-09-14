Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Michael Hogan stars for Kent in English county cricket

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Newcastle's Michael Hogan celebrates a wicket for Kent. Picture by Alex Pantling, Getty Images
MICHAEL Hogan has taken his career tally to 967 wickets by returning from a two-month lay-off in English county cricket with season-best figures of 7-94.

