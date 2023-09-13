ONE of the largest waterfront properties in Coal Point is on the market.
But don't expect to just turn up at a regular open for inspection.
If you want to step inside the home on Skye Point Road which spans a double block on 2023 square meters, inspections are by appointment only.
It's a tactic used for the most luxurious homes on the market, including this one.
If you do get behind the front door there is plenty to see.
A luxury three-bedroom home sits at the top of the block and a renovated cottage that operates as an Airbnb short-stay rental has a prime position on the edge of the lake.
There is also a boat shed with a studio space, a jetty and a slipway.
The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest with David Westerman at First National Real Estate Toronto who described it as a rare find in the suburb.
"It is a big block, it's over 2000 square metres, and it goes from the road all the way down to the water," Mr Westerman said.
"It is getting rarer and rarer to find a road to water block and this is even rarer because it is a double block and is significantly larger than most of the others there."
Skye Point Road has some of the most expensive properties in the suburb.
Significant sales along the strip include a home on 1705 square metres at 32 Skye Point Road which sold for $3.85 million in April 2022 and a five-bedroom home on 1488 square metres at number 222 that sold for $3.15 million in October.
"We are getting a lot of enquiry from Sydney and interstate, and people coming back to the lake from places like Merewether," the agent said.
"We are getting a lot of top-end enquiries because it is two titles and north-east facing in a blue chip area."
The median house value in Coal Point is $1.11 million, according to CoreLogic.
The owners bought the waterfront double block in 2005 and spent two years building the home.
"We worked with the architect over 12 months to make sure everything was unique and bespoke, and that the design was the best fit for the property and lie of the land," the owner said.
"My brief to the architect was a 'new home that spoke of the old' and it was to open up as you moved through the house taking in the lake and beautiful tall gum trees."
The lake view is immediate upon entering the oversized timber front door which leads into the hallway and down to the large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.
Vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring are a feature of the room which combines natural materials such as stone and timber.
"The three-metre island bench in the kitchen is made of Tasmanian blackwood, which is quite a hard timber to acquire and was a feat of engineering in itself," she said.
"I've tried to give the house a natural feel. It's full of light and fresh air most of the day."
Another feature of the room is the gas fireplace which features a stonework wall, and the 180-degree view across Lake Macquarie towards Belmont and Marks Point from the large sliding doors that flow to the covered outdoor entertaining area and infinity pool.
The master suite takes up the entire top level and has a balcony, ensuite, walk-in robe and sitting room.
"I love the peace and we have so much nature around us for an urban area," the owner said.
"The sunrises are amazing and we never pull our bedroom blinds down.
"When the guests in the Airbnb arrive, they can't believe how close we live to the lake, so it's very special in that regard."
The Airbnb cottage sits on the lake's edge next to the boat house and jetty.
The couple renovated the three-bedroom cottage, adding a new bathroom, a kitchen and a deck, as well as replacing the doors and windows.
They began operating the cottage as an Airbnb seven years ago at average cost of $250 per night.
"Visitors come from all over, mainly Sydney but I do get interstate and international visitors too," she said.
"A lot of my business is now repeat."
The original boatshed has a bedroom and ensuite above it as additional accommodation which has also been renovated.
Inspection of the property is available by appointment.
