Snowdens set to tick last box at Newcastle with Tibbie Stakes win

IN his stellar career, Scone-born and bred champion trainer Peter Snowden has won all of the traditional features at Newcastle bar one.
On Friday, Snowden believes Wollombi and Mirra View will appreciate the spacious track when they try to change that in the group 3 Tibbie Stakes (1400 metres).
The veteran trainer and his son, Paul, hold the strongest hand in the fillies and mares feature on Newcastle Gold Cup day with Wollombi the TAB favourite at $3.90 and Mirra View an $8.50 chance.
The duo carry the hopes of the Snowdens at the meeting, which also has the group 3 Cup and Cameron Handicap. The stable have won those features and the group 3 Spring Stakes (November) and Newmarket (March) at Newcastle, but they are yet to claim the Tibbie.
"I've been very lucky at Newcastle," Peter said on Thursday. "We've won them all except that one. We were beat a half-head with Mirra Vision in 2021, so hopefully we can win the race tomorrow. That would be great."
Four-year-old Wollombi has been all the rage with punters after opening as a $6 chance following an eye-catching third in the listed Mona Lisa Stakes (1350m) at Wyong two weeks ago.
Five-year-old Mirra View won that race with far more economical run than Wollombi, which came from well back with a wide trip on the tight circuit to finish 0.86 of a length away. Wollombi will have to contend with a wide draw again after getting 11, while Mirra View has five after winning from three at Wyong.
"They are going quite nice and the Newcastle track will help both of them," Snowden said.
"The big track will definitely help Wollombi, she got back a long way at Wyong. She was about eight wide from the half mile onwards, so she covered a lot of extra ground and was beaten less than a length. There was a lot of merit in the run.
"And Mirra View is drawn to get a similar run. She had a beautiful run right behind the speed the other day at Wyong, whereas Wollombi was third last and had to circle the field.
"I think they both have a good hope. It's a similar race to what they met the other day. There's about four or five different horses in there, but they are just as good as what they were facing last meeting, so there's no reason why they can't run well again.
"I think Wollombi is the better filly, slightly better, but Mirra View beat her fair and square the other day. They are both nice horses in their own right, are stakes winners and deserve to be in that race."
Kris Lees-trained Razeta will carry Newcastle hopes and was second elect at $6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.