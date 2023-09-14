WARNERS Bay coach Nathan Harkness reckons Black Diamond Cup rookie Joe Harrison "isn't knocking at the door, he's banging it down".
Harrison, who received five best-on-ground nominations for the Bulldogs this season, will take to the MCG as part of AFL grand final later this month.
The talented teenager, who attends Hunter Sports High School, was this week listed among the country's top-50 players born in 2006.
He will now compete in the annual AFL Futures curtain-raiser in the Victorian capital on September 30 with an eye towards next year's AFL Boys Academy and potential draft selection.
"The kid [Harrison] is flying," Harkness told the Newcastle Herald.
"He won best on ground in the under 17s grand final. He played seven games in seniors, I think I gave him five best on grounds."
Harrison, who turned 17 in July, is a midfielder and member of the Sydney Swans Academy.
"He's just so clean, a good decision maker and, quicker than what you'd think so, a bit of toe about him," Harkness said.
"Nothing fazes him. You can tell him what to do and he's cool, calm and collected. He's brave, he's courageous, tackles really well and puts his head down. He does all the things you want out of a footballer. The Swans can clearly see that and now he's got a chance to play on grand-final day."
Meanwhile, the Hunter Central Coast will host South Coast in rep games at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday week (September 23).
