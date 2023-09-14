Leah and Ben Stevens bought electric cars because they eliminate emissions and are fun to drive.
The Kotara couple are among a growing group of Hunter motorists who have made the switch to battery power as the technology improves and petrol prices stay stubbornly above $2 a litre.
NSW government figures show the number of electric-only vehicles registered in the Hunter has more than doubled in the year, from 765 in September 2022 to 1819.
The 138 per cent increase mirrors a jump in national sales.
Electric vehicles accounted for 8.4 per cent of new car sales in Australia in the first half of this year, up from 3.8 per cent in 2022.
The Electric Vehicle Council estimates about 109,000 battery-powered cars and 21,000 hybrids now operate on Australian roads after 46,624 EV sales from January to June.
The figures show 36 per cent of Volvos and 9 per cent of BMWs sold in the first half of the year were electric.
In Newcastle local government area, EV registrations grew from 282 to 650 in the past year, though they still make up only a tiny fraction of all vehicles.
Newcastle has 606 registered EV passenger cars, compared with 101,795 overall.
The growing number of electric vehicle owners will soon have another option for powering up in central Newcastle after Ampol lodged plans for an EV charging station in Hamilton.
The company has submitted a development application to build two EV charging points and solar panels at its Tudor Street fuel outlet.
City of Newcastle operates public charging stations at No.2 Sportsground, Wharf Road and Laman Street.
The NRMA has chargers at Wallsend and Pokolbin, and dozens of Hunter hotels and businesses offer EV charging for customers or the public.
Newcastle Tourism Industry Group chairman Michael Stamboulidis said about 5 per cent of customers at his QT Hotel in central Newcastle drove electric vehicles.
"You're not doing yourself justice if you don't have charging ports," he said.
The QT has two chargers and plans to install another two. Mr Stamboulidis said electric vehicles were among a suite of technological changes poised to transform the industry.
"There's a huge piece in there for technology and, if you don't move with it, you get left behind," he said.
"Newcastle is leaning into it."
Ausgrid partnered with City of Newcastle and tech company EVX to install Australia's first power pole-mounted EV charger at Dixon Park beach in December. EVX now also has a "polecharger" at Hawks Nest and nine in Sydney.
