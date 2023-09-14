Lewis, Lightfoot named in Aussie athletics team for Pacific Games

NATIONAL champions Torrie Lewis and Mitch Lightfoot will represent Australia at the Pacific Games in the Soloman Islands later this year.
The athletes were named in the track-and-field squad on Thursday.
Lewis, fresh from her World Championships debut in Budapest, will contest a women's sprint double (100m, 200m) while Lightfoot has been entered in the men's 110m hurdles.
The duo took out their respective events at the Australian Athletics Championships in Brisbane in April.
Brisbane-based Lewis, 18, grew up at Gateshead, went to school at St Paul's and was a member of the Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club.
The multi-sport Pacific Games will be held from November 19 to December 2.
Archery, boxing, beach volleyball, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting are also on the competition bill.
Aussie judo representatives were also revealed on Thursday.
