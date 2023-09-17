THE Voice referendum is really getting nasty as we are approaching the closing stages which is very disappointing to see. If you are watching the Murdoch media broadcasters there is not a 'yes' believer on any of their shows. On every show they have umpteen opposition members and a lot of radical right wingers on there spruiking a very hard 'no' campaign.
On a number of occasions you have the Opposition Leader saying this Labor referendum must be defeated as it is very racist, and then in the next voice he says when I win the next election I will bring in my own referendum. I think if this referendum on the Voice is defeated then Mr Dutton and his right wing cronies have a lot to answer for and have done a great disservice to the whole nation.
WHEN refusing to back the Apology to Stolen Generations in 2008, Peter Dutton claimed that the Apology would lead to billions of dollars in compensation. Of course, it didn't, as history has shown. Now he's trying the same old deception with the Voice to Parliament, claiming billions of dollars in costs while refusing to detail any particulars of these supposed expenses.
Here's a man who tried to abolish Medicare bulk-billing, who refused to support marriage equality, who laughed as the homes of Pacific islanders were flooded, who banned military personnel from wearing rainbow clothing, and as employment minister became obsessed with cutting disability support pensions. Dutton has since expressed regret over boycotting the Apology. I hope that the Australian people remember the character and credibility of this man when voting in the October referendum.
JOHN Ure's comment: "The message behind a 'no' vote" (Letters, 15/9), depicts the 'no' voter as negative toward listening to, and helping Indigenous people improve their lives.
In my opinion his stated reasons are ill conceived.
The majority of the many people I have spoken to, who indicate they will vote 'no', say the main reason is that they cannot see, without the details, how the Voice, and more bureaucracy, will improve Indigenous lives and will only divide the nation's people.
Even Pat Dodson, the father of reconciliation, has conceded the 'no' case has been effective and that the lack of detail has made promoting the Voice more difficult.
From my observations of the comments from both sides of the referendum spectrum, that division is already with us.
I CAN'T accept the logic that Labor won't accept nuclear energy because of the cost.
I can't recall Labor considering cost over anything they really wanted.
A prime example is the cost of personal air travel, where first class is not good enough. Albo and co require the whole aircraft, a 300-seat passenger airline costing millions of dollars.
The way I see it Labor is like a dog with a bone that won't let go of renewable energy when they have a Rolls Royce sitting in the garage that doesn't create carbon emission.
They would rather battle on with expensive inferior products, "to save face", than open the garage doors and start up the Rolls. Insanity is the only word to explain this dilemma.
WHEN a wheat crop grows, it sends out many seed heads or 'tillers'. The dry and hot winds over the last week have killed off many of the tillers for this season. Regardless of whether it rains again this year, crop yields in NSW have been significantly impacted by the past week's hot dry winds.
It is without a doubt the reduction in tilling will result in farmers' wheat yield being down. The only likely saviour of this year's grain crop in Western NSW is that farmers may end up producing higher protein grain (pizza dough rather than biscuit dough).
This year's yields in the farming sector have already been impacted. I am a trained agronomist with specialisation in agriculture.
IT'S been widely promoted that vaping is becoming a widespread problem, particularly with school kids and young people. Many experts argue it potentially causes long-term health problems equally as harmful as cigarette smoke, yet the government does nothing effective to stop its spread. Surely it can't be that hard to make it illegal to import, sell or promote vaping products and then enforce that with really heavy fines and even jail time to stop this harmful pastime causing even more problems than tobacco does.
NSW Premier Chris Minns has stopped pubs and clubs advertising that they have poker machines, which in my opinion will do absolutely nothing to stop problem gambling. Everyone knows all pubs and clubs have them, just as we all know all butcher shops sell meat. In my opinion, if Mr Minns was fair dinkum he should take more strenuous action to stop vaping in the interests of people's good health.
