Letters to the editor: Voice referendum's turned nasty, to our shame

September 18 2023 - 4:30am
THE Voice referendum is really getting nasty as we are approaching the closing stages which is very disappointing to see. If you are watching the Murdoch media broadcasters there is not a 'yes' believer on any of their shows. On every show they have umpteen opposition members and a lot of radical right wingers on there spruiking a very hard 'no' campaign.

