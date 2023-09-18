BIG shout out to the big Dom Young. You're going to miss Newcastle, mate, and you are welcome back here when you see Sydney sucks.
THE Federal Opposition urges the PM to scrap the referendum on the Voice to Parliament, because if it fails, he will have divided the nation. Not so; if the 'yes' campaign fails it will be the Australian voters who will have divided the nation and indeed we will be forever classed as a racist nation.
IN response to George Marshall ('John Howard should show statesmanship', Letters, 13/9), in my opinion what I assume to be your attempt at reverse psychology is a bit obvious and aimed at people who would not have seen Howard's speech. I watched his talk on the vote, and he is in fear alright, of just what damage and division the 'yes' vote will do to this nation.
I REALLY wanted to vote 'yes' to allow respect and recognition of our Indigenous population. We lost our way in our process for recognition of our Indigenous population to embrace multicultural assimilation which has been very successful, yet repeated gaffes by the 'yes' campaign are now leaving me to question the competence of the people that are being readied for their role in the Voice. It is now hard to understand what the Voice is about.
I'D rather take a nice little boat ride on Lake Macquarie than be stuck in the mud like that cruise ship that found itself grounded off the coast of Greenland. The Lake Macquarie trip is cheaper too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.