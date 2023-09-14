Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes September 15 2023

By Letters to the Editor
September 15 2023 - 4:30am
Everyone should know that I am not Kalyn Ponga's biggest fan, but I found it a bit distasteful how openly, without reservation it was stated that it would likely be the Raiders' intention to target the injured Knights fullback.

