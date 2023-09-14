IN recent months a number of contributors to this page have indicated that they will vote 'no' in the Voice referendum. Reasons stated or implied include allegiance to the Liberal-National Coalition or antipathy towards the Labor Party and/or Anthony Albanese; rejection of a Voice in the constitution in favour of a legislated Voice (dangerous because it would likely be abolished if the Coalition gets back into government; not possible because it was a Labor pre-election pledge to implement the Uluru Statement in full, imposing a mandate and an obligation on the government to do so); the false notion that a constitutional Voice would somehow advantage First Nations Australians over non-Indigenous Australians, because some person or other has said something they didn't like, or because John Farnham is allowing one of his songs to be used by the 'yes' campaign.