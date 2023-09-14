Who has the experience where it counts. The Knights or Warriors?

Bradman Best may have only played one State of Origin match, but it's big-game experience which could prove invaluable when the Knights take on the Warriors at a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.
The Warriors shape as the more experienced of the two teams heading into the do-or-die semi-final.
Their 17 players listed to feature in the 4.05pm (AEST) match have made a combined 2085 NRL appearances - 371 more than Newcastle.
The home side also have more big-game experience, in terms of finals, Origin and international matches. They boast a collective 195 games across the three categories, 49 more than the Knights.
But broken down, much of the Warriors' big-game experience comes from the amount of internationals (111 games) that 10 of their players have been involved in.
Only four Knights players have played Test football for an overall 41 games.
Seven Knights have played a total of 55 Origins, however, whereas the Warriors have only player - Dylan Walker - who has featured in the interstate series.
The Warriors have 82 matches of combined finals experience, compared to Newcastle's 50, and every player in their side has at least once played finals.
The Knights will field two finals debutants in halfback Adam Clune and rookie back-rower Dylan Lucas.
"I think I can," Knights centre Best said of whether he could draw from his Origin debut this week.
"I haven't gone this far into the finals in my career yet, but I can take confidence from being in an Origin arena into playing semi-final footy. That will help."
In addition to Best, Dane Gagai (22 games), Tyson Frizell (16), Kalyn Ponga, Daniel Saifiti (seven) and Jacob Saifiti (two) have also played Origin.
The is the experience which could prove most beneficial for the Knights, given the game will be played in front of a full house and with an atmosphere perhaps best compared to the Origin arena.
Shaun Johnson's 32 Tests account for 29 per cent of the Warriors' collective international games.
With 250 NRL appearances to his name, if the injured halfback doesn't play the two sides are near on par experiences wise.
Only Gagai - who has played 267 NRL games, including 15 finals - has made more appearances.
Jack Hetherington, who was loaned to the Warriors by Penrith during the COVID-impacted 2020 season, playing six games for the club while they were based in Australia, said his old team deserved respect given their form and experience but he was confident of getting the job done.
"They're all hard men. They all fight for each other and have got a really good crew there," Hetherington told the Newcastle Herald.
"They're on fire. From one to 17, they're unreal.
"They're going to be hard to beat, but I think we've got what it takes."
