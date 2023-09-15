Best weekend reads: New Annual stars, Josh Niland, Walter Trout, Brett Piva, Boy and Bear and more

Take a look at what's inside the Herald Weekender, September 16.
The city stage is set for 10 days of art, culture and creativity. Curator Adrian Burnett tells Jim Kellar which world-class acts shouldn't be missed.
Maitland-raised chef Josh Niland is inspiring a sustainable seafood revolution, one dish and one cookbook at a time. Karen Hardy talks to Niland about his new book Fish Butchery.
The menu at the newly-opened Ingall St Eatery at Mayfield Bowlo includes all the pub favourites, but goes that little bit further. Its curries and nachos are something special.
Blues guitar legend Walter Trout returns to Australia to tour in late January 2024. As the 72-year-old tells Jim Kellar, his schedule is hectic, but he's got no time to lose.
Brett Piva talks to Jim Kellar about his new exhibition, Epitomes Shared from a V Bottom Tinnie, at Straitjacket Gallery in Broadmeadow.
It is hard to believe now, but Newcastle's Palliative Care Service at the Mater started out of necessity with no funds. Mike Scanlon talks to one of the driving forces, Pam Harrison, about this crucial service that has just marked 40 years.
People who tend towards introversion offer countless benefits to society, but our culture disproportionately values loudness. Tarnya Davis looks at the power of the quiet ones.
Laughs with Jimmy Rees, Living Smart Festival, platypus spotting and much, much more. See what's on and go along.
