"Global Gathering is very exciting. Its got a different approach, which is grassroots, and I mean that with absolute respect. It's very much locally driven. We were lucky enough to apply for funding from Multicultural NSW for significant investment for two years. So this is part of that program. It features performance of different sorts of music and dance, different cultures are explored, there's a makers tent (henna, dance, Chinese lantern making). There's an opportunity for people to participate, making their own things, experiencing new cultures. We really tried to tap into some of those communities within Newcastle that don't often get seen on the main stage, or in such a concentrated way, or on such a high platform. So that's a really nice opportunity. It will be emceed by Yumi Stynes, who is a quite well-known ABC presenter, a very interesting person. I think it's going to be fun. And it's free."