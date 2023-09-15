Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes September 16 2023

By Letters to the Editor
September 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't bank on gambling fees to offer any help
Don't bank on gambling fees to offer any help

HOW banks can use moralising as an excuse to charge excessive fees is amazing. Recently and for the first time, I bought a Lotto ticket online using my credit card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.