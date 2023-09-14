Will AI change the sporting world?

Let's dive straight in to see how AI will change the sporting world in the coming years. Pictures Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping to shape the sporting world in a number of ways. The application of AI can help improve sports stars on an individual level and entire team performances.

It can also help reduce injury risk, enhance the fans' experience, help with scouting and recruiting, improve the way data is gathered and analysed, assist in officiating matches, improve equipment, and so much more. Let's dive straight in to see how AI will change the sporting world in the coming years.

How AI is helping to shape the world of sports

Over the past few years, the use of AI in sports has massively increased. It's now used in almost every area of the sport where it can be implemented.

For example, coaching staff use advanced AI systems to improve the training process, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance player safety by carefully analysing mountains of data collected by the wearable technology used by today's major sports stars.

AI can also be used to gain better insights into teams and their opponents to give them a better chance of winning. It has helped bring about several effective new tactics and strategies in various sports, from tennis and football to motor racing and golf.

Artificial intelligence is still in its infancy, but the potential applications are limitless.

Can AI be used in sports betting?

Yes. AI is also being used by online sports betting website operators to improve and personalise the sports bettor's experience. Machine learning algorithms and AI can gather data to analyse individual betting patterns and help prevent underage gambling and other fraudulent activity.

It can easily help prevent multiple accounts from being opened by the same players who try to abuse bonuses, and it can even be used to detect at-risk players from developing gambling problems by introducing new and improved safer gambling tools.

The other aim of AI is to tailor the experience on an individual level, giving people more relevant promotional offers and bonuses and a more rewarding loyalty program with better perks and benefits.

AI can also be used to maximise each player's success by offering fairer and more realistic odds that change in real-time as the action unfolds.

Bettors can also take advantage of AI systems that use historical data and current trends to help them place more informed bets that are more likely (but never guaranteed) to return a profit.

What is the future of AI in sports?

Artificial intelligence will no doubt be relied on more heavily over the coming years and will continue to shape the sports industry in many ways. AI is continuously evolving at a rapid rate, so it's hard to say what the exact implications might be in just two or three years, let alone five to ten years from now.

One thing that is certain is that AI is here to stay and that significant changes will continue to occur thanks to this emerging technology. It has many potential applications and uses, and it's exciting times for the sports industry and all other industries where AI is being used.

It can make industries far more efficient than ever by introducing and enhancing new systems. It improves decision-making and player performance and may even create new career paths in development and administration.

There's no doubt that Artificial Intelligence has come a long way in just a few short years, and there's no telling how far it might progress.

It is already having an incredible impact on sports and is changing how athletes and fans experience sports in several ways. One of the other exciting new areas of the sports industry that AI is also improving is the world of eSports.

Instead of asking the question, 'Will the use of AI change the sporting world,' the question should be, 'How much will AI change the sporting world?'