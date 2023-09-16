Sign of the times a blast from the Knights past

SHAUN Lazenby went to last week's home final dressed in a full Kalyn Ponga playing kit - headgear, boots and all.
He also made a sign for the game, 'PONGA MAGIC', reviving an iconic banner from the club's glory days.
With Newcastle playing their first home final in 17 years, Lazenby knew it was going to be a special day.
As a lifelong supporter, the 34-year-old father of two also felt the need to act, lifting his game in the stands just like the players on the field.
"The boys have stepped up, and it just felt like the fans needed to as well," he said.
"As much as I would say Knights fans are the greatest fans in Australian sport, sometimes they are a bit fickle. So it was good to see that we did turn it up. Like they say, we were the extra man out there, and we had to be."
Lazenby's passion for the Knights is best summed up by how he named his second son 'Pearce', after former halfback Mitchell Pearce.
He has also hosted a fan podcast for three years with mate Matt Storck, previously titled The Benchwarmers but now known as The Knighted, after they joined forces with fellow diehard Lincoln Ison.
Having supported the club for 30-odd years, enjoying its 1997 and 2001 titles as a child, and sticking solid through the lean years, Lazenby has an appreciation of its highs and lows. For him, the sold-out final atmosphere came as no surprise.
"It took me back to the golden era," he said.
"Knights fans have just been waiting for something like this. Halfway through the year, you were thinking this is going to be another write-off ... next thing you know you've gone 10 in a row and it's the best season since 2006.
"No one knew this was coming, I think that's another reason why it blew up."
As for his sign, Lazenby was inspired by the 'Johns Magic' banner of the '90s, but doesn't know its owner.
"Growing up, you'd see the Johns Magic sign and almost believe it. That these two players were magic," he said.
"So I wanted to bring that feeling back for all the kids.
"Something special is building, Kalyn is playing out of his mind and I thought it was the perfect time.
"The way he is playing at the moment is exactly how 'Joey' used to carry us. It's definitely the closest thing this club has had since Joey."
Lazenby said fans had responded to the side's all-effort approach in 2023.
"The boys that have come in for someone injured, like Phoenix Crossland, I defended Phoenix through thick and thin the last couple of years when he was copping it, and he has filled the shoes of Brailey and been one of our best all year," he said.
"It's been like that across the board. Just this whole next-man-up mentality; Hastings goes down, Clune comes in and does the job.
"I'm just so proud of this team. Everyone is playing career-best football, buying into the system and full credit to O'Brien. He has got these boys believing in something.
"There's a whole new belief here. The team is believing, so the town now believes."
An expired passport prevented Lazenby from travelling to Auckland for today's semi-final. He's confident of a win, but said regardless of the result the Knights had already done everyone proud.
"Win, lose or draw, this year has been a massive success. Even if we lose, the fans are just going to be proud.
"But it's not going to happen, we're going to march up to Brisbane and have a massive following up there."
