THERE'LL be no slow-motion sunset runs along the sand at Blacksmiths Beach this summer as lifeguards prepare for a busy season.
Almost 40 casual lifeguards were put through their paces on Thursday to test their core lifeguard skills before the beach season kicks off next Saturday.
Lifeguards jumped on jet-skis, 4x4s and rescue boards as part of their training, along with a swim test, beach rescues, vehicle operation and communication, Lake Macquarie City Council leisure services manager Brendan Callander said.
"Many of our casual lifeguards have been doing this for years and have a wealth of experience in their roles, but it's very important to avoid complacency, maintain these skills and stay up to date on the latest industry practices," he said.
This year's training also featured a session with the Hunter Westpac Rescue Helicopter to help the agencies work together in an emergency.
Mr Callander said it's particularly helpful so that lifeguards know what to expect when an aircraft arrives to an active job.
"It's about knowing how best to communicate with the air crew, and what to expect their doctors and paramedics will do when they take over the scene," he said.
Throughout the off-season, lifeguards have visited a record 83 schools across the city talking to more than 15,000 students about first aid and surf safety training.
They also targeted seniors' groups, and community organisations, following a summer in which 90 people drowned in Australia.
While none of those drownings occurred on Lake Macquarie beaches, Beach Lifeguard team leader Lucas Samways said more than 40 per cent of Australian drowning deaths last summer happened on the beach.
"Almost a quarter of those who drowned were aged under 18, so it is vitally important we get those beach safety and awareness messages across to kids as early as possible," he said.
Lake Macquarie lifeguards performed a total 104 rescues in the 2022-23 patrolled beach season, which stretched from September to April.
They recorded 39 major incidents where at least one person needed hospital care, and provided first aid to more than 920 people.
"We see a lot of bluebottle stings, cuts from surfboard fins and broken bones from people getting dumped by waves," Mr Samways said.
An estimated 831,000 people visited the city's patrolled beaches last season.
Redhead Beach proved the most popular by far, with 287,000 visitors, followed by Caves Beach with 197,000.
The patrolled beach season goes from 23 September to the 2024 April school holidays.
While in Newcastle, thousands of primary school students will be better equipped to take a dip this summer thanks to a City of Newcastle program that's been saving lives for more than half a century.
Lifeguards will visit Waratah Public School tomorrow to educate Kindergarten to Year 6 students in preparation for this year's swimming season, with Newcastle pools and lifeguard patrols also kicking off September 23.
The free Water Safety Education Program is delivered to over 45 primary schools across Newcastle each year, educating more than 13,000 children about dangerous water conditions, how to swim safely and what to do if they get into difficult situations.
