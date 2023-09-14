Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Dylan Gibbons eyes another career highlight at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 14 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons winning on Festival Dancer in the 2021 Spring Stakes at Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Dylan Gibbons winning on Festival Dancer in the 2021 Spring Stakes at Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Top Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons hopes to have Inver Park in position to pounce and give him a second career highlight on his home track today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.