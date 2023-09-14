Dylan Gibbons eyes another career highlight at Newcastle

Top Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons hopes to have Inver Park in position to pounce and give him a second career highlight on his home track today.
Gibbons had his first group race win on Newcastle's The Hunter day in November 2021 on Festival Dancer in the Spring Stakes. His career has since soared, including a group 1 Sydney Cup win on Explosive Jack, but he is keen to add a Newcastle Cup day feature to his list. He has rides in all three group 3s but the genuine chances are Inver Park in the Cameron Handicap and Razeta in the Tibbie Stakes for boss Kris Lees. Inver Park was equal favourite at $5, while Razeta was $6.
Both had wide gates but made up good ground from last in their most recent starts at Rosehill. Inver Park has a middle draw in seven this time and Gibbons hoped to have him closer with cover.
"He went enormous last start," he said. "If he sprints like he did the other day, he's only got to be in striking distance and he will be awfully hard to beat."
"Razeta and he ran similar races the other day. They got back, presented with one run and they produced great sectionals. It sets them up well for these races.
"It would be great to get a Newcastle Cup day win in one of the features."
