Dylan Gibbons eyes another career highlight at Newcastle

Gibbons had his first group race win on Newcastle's The Hunter day in November 2021 on Festival Dancer in the Spring Stakes. His career has since soared, including a group 1 Sydney Cup win on Explosive Jack, but he is keen to add a Newcastle Cup day feature to his list. He has rides in all three group 3s but the genuine chances are Inver Park in the Cameron Handicap and Razeta in the Tibbie Stakes for boss Kris Lees. Inver Park was equal favourite at $5, while Razeta was $6.

