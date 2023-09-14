Newcastle Herald
Dean Anthony Smith's sentence delayed in Newcastle court for damaging Cessnock care home

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
The man's sentencing was delayed in Newcastle District Court on Thursday. File picture
A COURT has heard releasing a man without a support plan and sending him back to his old flat would be "setting him up to fail" after he threw Molotov cocktails at a Hunter disability care home that he lived near.

