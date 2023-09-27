Both Newcastle City Council and Lake Macquarie City Council have taken an affirmative stance on the referendum.
In Newcastle, councillor Callum Pull is supporting the 'no' campaign, along with Lake Macquarie's Jason Pauling and Paul Dunn from Cessnock City Council.
Port Stephens and Maitland City councils have opted to take neutral stances.
In the religious sphere, the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle is backing the Voice, saying they "choose to change the patterns of privilege".
Bishop Peter Stuart said in a statement: "The referendum offers us the opportunity to bring healing to our nation. It enables us to reset our relationship with First Nations peoples through deep listening."
The diocese acknowledged itself to be "intrinsically linked with colonisation" and "lamented the reality" of bloodshed and massacres throughout Australia's history.
The Uniting Church has taken to signage outside their buildings, include a billboard message at Hamilton: "justice means taken action".
And the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle is also supporting the 'yes' campaign. Events including an evening with Noel Pearson in July have been run for members.
And on September 25, Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) signed on to support the voice with more than 125 health organisation nation-wide.
"After carefully considering the cases both for and against a Voice to Parliament, we confidently believe that the proposed Voice will enhance government decision making about matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's, ultimately improving health outcomes," a HMRI spokesperson said.
More than 150 organisation with Reconciliation Action Plans, including the NRL and Reconciliation Australia, have declared their support.
Other community groups heading a 'yes' campaign include EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Awabakal Aboriginal Land Council.
HUNDREDS are expected to take to Newcastle's main streets this weekend in solidarity for the 'yes' campaign, ahead of the looming referendum on October 14.
The Newcastle Walk for 'yes', kicking off at Newcastle Museum from 10.30am on Sunday, is just one event in an array of national marches.
Among the key walkers will be Hunter Workers, who have taken an outspoken affirmative stance to the referendum.
Secretary Leigh Shears said the event was a natural extension of usual union beliefs.
"It is simply an ask from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people to the people of Australia for help," he said.
"But there is a lot of noise going around - some hostility here and there, and the argy-bargy that is going on in the political spectrum."
Mr Shears described backing the referendum as the "next phase" in what Hunter Workers had been doing "for more than 70 years".
"Past and current members have skin in the game in regards to the proposal that is in front of us," he said.
"Our members formed one of the first Aboriginal advancement leagues to walk with and support our local Indigenous communities. That was as early as 1952."
The group, which supports more than 65,000 union members, will be singing John Farnham's song, You're The Voice, now known as the Voice anthem.
Support for the Voice. Picture by Marina Neil
"It is a celebration every time it is played," Mr Shears said.
"We've sung it at parties, we've sung it at pubs. It's a real uplifting song. It's a real song of connection. That is what we will experience on Sunday," he said.
"For our communities, the [message] is that you don't stand alone. We are with you," Mr Shears said. "Not only locally, bur across the country."
