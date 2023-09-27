Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Voice to Parliament
What's on

'Yes' campaigners are making themselves known in Newcastle

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED: Support in the Hunter 

Both Newcastle City Council and Lake Macquarie City Council have taken an affirmative stance on the referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.