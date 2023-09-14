Two schools locked down as safety precaution

TWO Hunter schools were locked down on Thursday afternoon as a safety precaution.
Lambton High was locked down for 15 minutes from 1pm when three students re-entered the Womboin Road school after they were earlier escorted off the grounds.
Police were called and the three students were removed from the school for a second time and picked up by their parents.
An hour and a half later Telarah Public School in Maitland was also locked down after a male student threatened to use glass as a weapon.
Police and ambulances were called to the Raymond Street school at 2.30pm.
A spokesman from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District said the student's parent arrived just prior to officers and deescalated the situation.
No students were injured. The school was reopened by 3.15pm.
