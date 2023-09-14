Graceland-inspired mansion could fetch $4 million-plus

A Graceland-inspired mansion at Mount Vincent that has drawn much curiosity over the years has hit the market with Tom Woods at River Realty who is guiding $4.3 million to $4.7 million for the sale.
It was certainly a talking point with readers who posted hundreds of comments under our post on social media this week.
Who built this landmark home? We spoke with the owner about the property and its features (it has its own recording studio) here.
It's rare to find a property for under $500,000 these days, however, one inner-city apartment in Newcastle is on the market for a bargain price.
The one-bedroom studio is listed with a guide of $180,000 to $200,000 and it even offers city views from a private balcony.
But, there is a catch.
A dream home on a double waterfront block at Coal Point hit the market this week and it is expected to fetch a significant sum.
The luxury property includes a three-bedroom home with a show-stopping infinity pool as well as a renovated cottage on the waterfront that operates as a popular Airbnb rental.
Take a peek inside the home here.
With spring well underway, auction activity picked up across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week as the clearance rate hit 88.9 per cent.
The biggest results were in Lake Macquarie, including the auction of a luxury four-bedroom house in Valentine that sold for $2.43 million.
Read more about the week's auction results here.
If you are familiar with Merewether, you'll know that Curry Street is one of its most popular pockets.
One of the suburb's classic homes has hit the market at 3 Curry Street and it's not only in a desirable spot, but it has also been lovingly restored by its owner, Marilyn Paine.
She bought the home 33 years ago and for the past decade, she has operated it as the Merewether Beach House B&B.
Read more about the home here.
Another classic home in the nearby suburb of The Junction has sold for a huge sum after hitting the market in July.
The circa 1914 property drew strong interest from buyers throughout the campaign with 187 enquiries and 121 groups at the open house inspections.
See how much it sold for here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.