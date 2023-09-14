Newcastle Herald
Graceland-inspired mansion could fetch $4 million-plus

Updated September 15 2023 - 9:33am, first published September 14 2023 - 3:27pm
A Graceland-inspired mansion at Mount Vincent that has drawn much curiosity over the years has hit the market with Tom Woods at River Realty who is guiding $4.3 million to $4.7 million for the sale.

