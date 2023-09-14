Joe McFadyen flyer Nangar Jim ready for Black Top test

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen is confident in-form Nangar Jim will run out The Gardens 515 metres when he steps up in class to tackle heats of the group 2 Black Top on Friday night.
Five heats will be held of the series, which doubles at the track's Million Dollar Chase event. The top three from the $40,000-to-the-winner final progress to MDC semi-finals.
McFadyen has four runners across the qualifiers and Nangar Jim shapes as his best chance after winning all five starts since coming to his kennel. The runs have all been at Maitland, and the first four were over 400m. He stepped up to the 450m last start on August 28 and beat Isle's Entity, which went on to win the MDC Maitland final.
He has box three for his Gardens debut in heat one and McFadyen expected him to handle the challenge.
"He's been going great guns since he joined the kennel but this is a big test for him," McFadyen said.
"He's eligible for much easier races but he's going really well and these races don't come around all the time. He's only young, 22 months, but if you're good enough, you're old enough.
"He's just got to bring his Maitland form to The Gardens. He trialled there last week and went really well. He went 29.36 and he ran it out reasonably strong.
"His biggest asset is his early pace so he's got to get to the front and put a gap on them. He's definitely strong enough to run out the 500."
He also have Hurricane's Fury (box one) in heat two, Sandstorm Rico (seven) in the third and Belmont Bullet (four) in the fifth.
"Hurricane's Fury's got a lovely draw again," he said of his next-best chance.
"He's not the fastest dog but there's not many that try harder and when he brings himself undone, it's generally when he's trying too hard. If he can come out and show some speed, anything can happen."
"Belmont Bullet is resuming from a little break. His last run was a bit perplexing so we had blood tests and there was a little problem, but he's over that now and he trialled really well there last week.
"He's just a bit hit and miss at box rise and the dog in one won the Megastar last week, so he'll be super hard to beat.
"Sandstorm Rico is versatile and strong but there's a lot of speed in that race so he'll be at the back of the field. He'll hopefully get down to the fence and ride for luck."
