Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Five Islands School principal Darlene Jones retires

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darlene Jones with Five Islands School students Wyatt Adam and Emma Hillhouse. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Darlene Jones with Five Islands School students Wyatt Adam and Emma Hillhouse. Picture by Peter Lorimer

DARLENE Jones has been coming to school since she was five years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.